Crash involving motorcycle closes intersection, sends 2 to the hospital

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a car Wednesday evening closed an intersection in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The crash also sent the motorcyclist and a person in the car to the hospital, according to police at the scene. It was reported before 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of the Kanawha Turnpike and Superior Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but was alert when taken to the hospital.

Crews from the South Charleston police and fire departments responded to the scene, as well as EMS crews.

A crash reproduction crew also was at the scene.

