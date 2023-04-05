Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic

Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic
Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic(WV 511)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Tuesday night on Interstate 64 West in the Cross Lanes area after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Both the fast and middle lanes are closed. There are no immediate injuries reported.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the 46.5-mile marker.

Only one westbound lane is open now. There’s no estimate on when the other lanes will be back open.

“Be prepared for backups and if possible find an alternate route,” Metro 911 said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

