Emergency crews respond to reported fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – First responders are on the scene of a fire that happened on the 500 block of Bridge Street in Huntington.

Cabell County 911 confirmed two structures were damaged on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say the buildings were so heavily damaged by smoke and flames they will be tearing them down.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released at this time.

