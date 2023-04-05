Firefighter battle brush fire in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Firefighters and forestry crews are working to keep a brush fire contained in Lawrence County, Ohio.

They got a call a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday about a fire on Valley Drive in Vesuvius Estates in Ironton.

Nathan Macek with Wayne National Forest says it appears the fire started when a tree fell onto a power line.

He says they have the fire contained to about an acre, and it’s not currently posing a threat to any homes.

The power company has a crew at the scene also.

Further information has not been released.

