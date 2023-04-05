Flatwoods City Park installs wheelchair accessible swings

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Flatwoods City Park is working to be more inclusive.

The park installed wheelchair and handicap accessible swings to give every child a chance to have fun.

“Our number one goal is to make sure that every child has the same experience and gets to be involved in as many things as they want,” Park Board Vice Chairman Stephanie Huffman said.

The park has seen several renovations during the past few months, and the park board says inclusivity is part of the mission.

“No matter the disability or what the child is living with, they can still come have fun with their families and friends,” Park Board Chairman Joshua Joseph said.

Joseph said city leaders have worked together to enhance a park everyone in Flatwoods can enjoy.

“The city workers have put a lot of time into this project. They have really worked hard to make this a beautiful park for our community, and just to see the smiles on the kids face is great,” Joseph said.

