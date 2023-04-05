Grace Christian School holds 30th annual Serve-A-Thon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Out of the classroom and in the mulch, little hands worked on the gardens around the church and campus of Grace Christian School. The whole school day Wednesday will be spend doing service for their 30th annual Serve-A-Thon.

“It’s a chance for our school to take a break from classes and have our students go out an serve the community,” said school administrator Dan Edwards.

Some kids are worked at the school, while others are at places like senior centers, food banks and the Ronald McDonald House.

“Part of our training for our students is letting them see that part of life is serving others, so we have that as part of our school curriculum,” Edwards said.

“I love that this school does this, that there is an emphasis on volunteering and helping others,” said parent Jennifer Hatten. “It’s just a good character-building opportunity for the kids.”

You can do different projects depending on your age, and you can even pick your own, as long as you spend the day serving others.

“Trying to encourage our students to think of others, not just today, but every day, but we do want to have a special day for Serve-A-Thon,” Edwards said.

The students got to finish their day with an Easter egg hunt.

