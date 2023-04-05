Herd softball hits the road on a roll

Marshall has won 16 straight games(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s softball team isn’t paying attention to national rankings, and not obsessing over a 21 game win streak. The Herd still taking things one game at a time.

Marshall is on a school record 21 game win streak and has made it to 30 wins quicker than any team in school history. Yet the Herd focusing on a 3 game road trip to Monroe Louisiana this week to take on the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Even though Marshall is 31-3, the Herd still isn’t even receiving votes in the college softball polls. The Thundering Herd is leading the Sun Belt at 7-0 and that’s what matters to them as a long road swing awaits.

Here’s our coverage from Tuesday’s 11:00 p.m. sports.

