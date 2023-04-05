Lawrence Co. Health Department provides health screening opportunities

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It is National Public Health Week and the Lawrence County Health Department is marking the occasion by providing check-up opportunities on Wednesday, April 5.

It’s happening from noon until 3 p.m. at the Lawrence County Health Department on 8th Street.

Kings Daughters Medical Center will be on site to do health screenings.

There will also be a food and drink truck on site. It’s also an opportunity for the community to meet the staff at the health department while learning about the resources available.

The administrator at the Lawrence County Health Department, Debbie Fisher, says National Public Health Week is all about celebrating ideas and strategies to lead healthier lives.

