Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Lincoln County faces charges in connection with allegedly throwing a homemade bomb onto private property and starting a fire, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Another man is wanted in connection with the incident, which happened around 2 p.m. Monday, troopers say.

Investigators say an explosive device was thrown onto private property in Branchland, causing a fire.

Hobert Dial, 56, of Branchland, is charged with illegal possession of destructive devices and destructive materials.

Brandon Rakes, 37, of Ranger, is wanted in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, troopers seized two improvised explosive devices and bulk explosives inside Dial’s home, according to a release.

Dial was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

