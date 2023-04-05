Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted

Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted
Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted(WVRJA)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Lincoln County faces charges in connection with allegedly throwing a homemade bomb onto private property and starting a fire, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Another man is wanted in connection with the incident, which happened around 2 p.m. Monday, troopers say.

Investigators say an explosive device was thrown onto private property in Branchland, causing a fire.

Hobert Dial, 56, of Branchland, is charged with illegal possession of destructive devices and destructive materials.

Brandon Rakes, 37, of Ranger, is wanted in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, troopers seized two improvised explosive devices and bulk explosives inside Dial’s home, according to a release.

Dial was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 reopens after deadly crash
Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Car chase involving teens turns into shooting
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting
Kentucky State Police are waiting for positive identification. They say the case is being...
Body found in burned up car in Greenup County
Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic
Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic
Person killed in U.S. 23 crash in Ky.
Person killed in U.S. 23 crash in Ky.