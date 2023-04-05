Man injured in late night shooting

By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital after a late night shooting Tuesday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they got the call for shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 60 near Courtwright Road.

The man was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

At this point, there are no suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

