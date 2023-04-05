Manchin announced $3.7 million to upgrade pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $3,769,158, which will support replacing more than three miles of aging pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County, for the Welch Gas Cooperative Association from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

A statement from Manchin said that this funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which established the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program to provide nearly $1 billion in funding over five years to modernize natural gas distribution pipes and keep communities across the country safe from harmful leaks.

This project will replace 3.27 miles of Aldyl A pipe with new polyethylene (PE) pipe. PE pipes are resilient to various temperatures, can handle high pressure, come in various densities and weights and can be specially coated. The existing pipe was installed between 1965 and 1972 and it has become clear that the plastic material of the Aldyl A pipe is showing signs of low resistance and slow crack growth, which made the pipe brittle over time. The new pipe will allow for the safe and secure transport of natural gas and has the potential to create ten new jobs.

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $3.7 million in upgrading critical pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help replace more than three miles of aging pipes with new, resilient pipes to help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas. My Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments to West Virginia that spur economic growth and create good-paying, long term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster energy security and support our communities across the Mountain State.”

