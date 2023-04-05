Pasta prep 101

April 6 is National Carbonara Day.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

National Carbonara Day is celebrated on April 6 every year, and it’s no secret that food has the power to bring people together. According to a recent Barilla study, dietary restrictions may make it difficult to do so.

Susan caught up with TV Chef Alejandra Ramos, who’s sharing tips and tricks for food flexibility and bringing people together over this beloved dish.

