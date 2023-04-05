Tracking thunder and Easter weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another Great American weather tragedy last night as a tornado outbreak brought death and destruction, this time to southeastern Missouri. April has picked up where March left off across the heartland where tornadoes and high winds are a fact of life in spring. For our area, while pockets of heavy weather are possible tonight, most areas will just experience run-of-the mill showers and thunderstorms. That’s why severe thunderstorm watches were posted for parts of the region only. Ohio through 8PM and we were waiting to see if any extension occurred into eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

The ingredients for heavy weather start with the near record highs in the upper 80s we enjoyed on Wednesday. That heat energy teamed with a gusty wind (more kinetic or motion energy) and increased humidity (moisture for storms to feed off) to conspire to an expected late evening of showers and thunderstorms crescendo.

Any late night severe weather threat will tone down as showers become the common mode for Thursday rain. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s while daytime temperatures fall thru the 50 on Maundy Thursday. The day will feature grey skies with the heavens weeping off and on to the tune of a general half to one inch of rain.

By Good Friday the rain will be gone but left behind will be an overcast sky with a chilly northeast breeze. Temperatures will struggle to get to 60 after starting out in the 40s.

The Easter weekend forecast is predicated on the notion that southern showers stay south of the region. Any northward jog could bring some rain to the Coalfields. That notion is less likely than the forecast for a partly cloudy Saturday and Sunshiny Easter Sunday. Weekend highs in the 60s and overnight lows near 40 (even 30s Easter morning) will make for chilly starts.

