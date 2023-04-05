Upper Big Branch Mining Disaster | 13 years after tragedy

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday, April 5 marks 13 years since the Upper Big Branch (UBB) disaster, one of the deadliest mining accidents in U.S. history.

On this day in 2010, 29 men died in an explosion that happened just as a shift was getting underway at the Raleigh County mine.

Initially, 25 men were known to have died, and the hope was that the four others made it to an emergency shelter. Tragically, that was not the case.

The aftermath sparked a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation into the incident and overall mining safety.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.