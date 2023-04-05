Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman faces charges after police say she endangered the lives of a motorcyclist and others during a road rage incident in Coal Grove.

Officers say the incident happened Tuesday as a man was riding his motorcycle in the village of Coal Grove. The man told police he was followed and threatened by a woman he knows.

Police later got access to the incident through a video posted on social media.

Officers found Heather Donahue, 43, at a home in the 500 block of High Street in Coal Grove. She is charged with felonious assault and a number of misdemeanors.

Donahue was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

“The incident endangered the lives of the motorcyclist and other subjects on the roadway at the time,” Coal Grove Police said in a release.

