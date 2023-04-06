Easter weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Quite a turn around in the weather on Thursday. With morning showers and a stiff north breeze setting in, the air chilled 35-40 degrees from Wednesday. So near 90 settled back to 50. A sudden shock as stimulating as the surge in temperature on Wednesday. It felt like and looked like November across the region in comparison to the June flare of Wednesday. Naturally then with the big holiday weekend upon us, it’s prudent to describe what weather we will endure/enjoy as the Easter Bunny comes to local egg hunts and we prep for a glorious Easter Sunday.

Tonight will remain cloudy with a scattered ground dampening shower around. Patchy mist and fog will cap the taller hills of southern WV and southeast Kentucky will occur overnight. Lows will back off into the mid 40s. Good Friday will trend cloudy much of the day with a shower risk in the southern Coalfields. While skies will brighten north od Huntington and Charleston, any genuine sun will have to wait for Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s all afternoon long.

Saturday thru Monday starts a 3 day stretch with chilled overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday will start with clouds then skies will brighten by afternoon with some sun. Temperatures will inch toward 60. Easter Sunday will dawn with a brilliant sunrise though sunrise church goers will find the going chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Then sunshiny afternoon skies will propel highs well into the 60s.

Next week the weather will be AS GOOD AS IT GETS IN SPRING. Sunny days will see highs warm from the 60s early week to the 70s mid and late week. Nary a drop is in the forecast!

