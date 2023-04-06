“Embrace Hope” with Recovery Point of West Virginia

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 9th annual “Embrace Hope” fundraising campaign is helping those suffering from substance use disorder connect with the resources they need for recovery.

Jan Rader and Reggie Jones stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
At this point, there are no suspects in the shooting.
Man injured in late night shooting
Kentucky State Police are waiting for positive identification. They say the case is being...
Neighbors anxious for answers after body found in burned-up car
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting

Latest News

Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
End Of The Year Testing with Cabell County Schools
End of the year testing with Cabell County Schools
Housing Stability Awareness Month with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund
Housing Stability Awareness Month with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund