A family heirloom is back home again

Family of former WVU star gets heirloom back
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Underdonk family of Huntington had quite the week.

Bill Underdonk was a former WVU All American football player who played in the 1954 Sugar Bowl for the Mountaineers. Each of the players received a bowl watch. But when the Underdonks lived in Buffalo, NY in the 1960′s, their home was burglarized and that watch and other keepsakes were stolen.

Nearly 25 years later, that watch is back where it belongs.

Here’s their story.

