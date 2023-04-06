Housing Stability Awareness Month with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April is Housing Stability Awareness Month, and a program in West Virginia is helping to connect people with reliable and safe homes all year long.

Erica Boggess with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund stopped by First Look at Four to tell us the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

