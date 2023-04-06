Man dies in Huntington shooting

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.(Willard Ferguson/WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a shooting Wednesday night.

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

Chief Watkins said the victim is a 41-year old man from Huntington. He died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department’s criminal investigation bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1083.

You can also leave anonymous tips at 304-696-4444.

