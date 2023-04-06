One taken to hospital after crash

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rand, accoridng to METRO 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the Rand Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Kanawha County Sheirff’s Office and Kanawha EMS are on scene.

