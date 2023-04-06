Scammers impersonating members of a Sheriff’s Office

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Phone scams are nothing new, but they’re getting more sophisticated -- with some scammers even pretending to be law enforcement.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are getting smarter, and in some cases, pretending to be part of their sheriff’s office.

“We’re getting phone calls every day by somebody who has received a call from a scammer, and they claim to work for various divisions associated with the sheriff’s office,” Sgt. Joshua Lester said.

Lester said scammers are looking up members of their department and pretending to be them, and in one case, an impersonator reached out to someone familiar with the scam.

“One of the detectives at the agency received the call on their personal cell phone and it was an actual live scam going on that obviously the scammer had no idea they had called a law enforcement officer,” Lester said.

He said the detective kept the scammer on the phone, but it can be very difficult for them to do anything as many of these scams are people calling from overseas.

“He actually was informed, ‘hey, you’re talking to the police,’ ” Lester said. “We’re investigators; you’re trying to scam another police officer. We know what you’re doing. He’s like, that’s perfectly fine, you can know what I’m doing because you can’t catch me. I’ve already scammed between $15,000-$30,000 today, and I’m going to continue to do it when we hang up the phone because you’re not going to be able to get me.”

Whether scammers are impersonating police or someone else, there are things you can do to protect yourself, including the following:

- Avoid answering unknown calls or suspicious telephone numbers.

- Ignore text messages, claiming you are a “winner” of something or owe something.

- Avoid meeting with people to do money exchanges, even in public places.

Lester says if you do receive anything like this kind of scam call, contact your local sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.