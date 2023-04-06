Shooting sends person to the hospital

By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday night in the Marcum Terrace area of Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown now.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

There’s no word about a possible suspect.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the incident.

