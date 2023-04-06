Tree falls on cars and homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resident was faced Thursday with cutting off what’s left of a massive tree that left a maze of destruction for neighbors along Virginia Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

“The earth shook, the whole house shook when it fell,” Michael White said.

Michael White is left with gutters hanging off his house, a trampled rose bush, and a crinkled-up fence he shares with his neighbor Christy Flint.

“I’m just glad everyone’s OK,” Flint said.

Her family is now without a ride after parts of the tree crashed down onto several of their cars.

Flint says this tree has been on its last limb for years.

She says she’s tried reaching out to the city of Charleston for help, most recently two weeks ago.

“Two weeks ago, a limb came tumbling down and went through the windshield of the Lincoln that I drive, and we called the city to get them out here and let them know that it was a dead tree and they need to handle it-- and they just let me know it was a gust of wind and it wouldn’t be a problem,” Flint said.

We reached out to the city of Charleston for more information. They released a statement, saying in part:

“We are unable to locate any inquiries related to the tree being diseased or rotted. however, with the wind activity/storms in recent weeks, our crews have been responding to tree-related issues-- including a limb that fell from this tree.”

A city spokesperson also says that based on an assessment made Thursday morning, the tree was healthy.

