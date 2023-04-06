Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters needed assistance from EMS crews on Thursday morning while fighting a fire in Glasgow, West Virginia.

According to 911 dispatchers, one of the firefighters became dehydrated and another overheated while battling flames on the 6700 block of E Dupont Avenue.

E Dupont Avenue near the scene was shut down around the fire scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.