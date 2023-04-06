Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters needed assistance from EMS crews on Thursday morning while fighting a fire in Glasgow, West Virginia.

According to 911 dispatchers, one of the firefighters became dehydrated and another overheated while battling flames on the 6700 block of E Dupont Avenue.

E Dupont Avenue near the scene was shut down around the fire scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
At this point, there are no suspects in the shooting.
Man injured in late night shooting
Kentucky State Police are waiting for positive identification. They say the case is being...
Neighbors anxious for answers after body found in burned-up car
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting

Latest News

Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
End Of The Year Testing with Cabell County Schools
End of the year testing with Cabell County Schools
"Embrace Hope" with Recovery Point Of West Virginia
“Embrace Hope” with Recovery Point of West Virginia
Housing Stability Awareness Month with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund
Housing Stability Awareness Month with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund