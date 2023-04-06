Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in custody after an attempted child kidnapping Wednesday night at the Charleston Town Center, according to Charleston Police.

Officers said the incident happened about 7 p.m. in the area of the food court.

Police said the child was not harmed and the woman didn’t get far before she was arrested. She is identified by police as Love Oakley Sabatini.

Additional details are unavailable now, including what charges Sabatini faces.

