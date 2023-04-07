Catlettsburg-Kenova Bridge work postponed

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Contractors have postponed fiber optic cable installation on the Catlettsburg-Kenova (US 60) bridge in Boyd County.

The work will be rescheduled, and should start later this month, officials say.

Electronic message boards will be used to update construction schedules and traffic changes.

When work begins, the US 60 bridge between Kentucky and West Virginia will be reduced to one lane each weekday with all traffic controlled by flaggers for several weeks.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.