Church at the Mall with Fellowship Baptist Church

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fellowship Baptist Church is taking their Sunday service on the road and having church at the Huntington Mall!

Greg Wagoner and Karen Weatherholt stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.