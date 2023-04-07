Easter weekend weather aims to please, in time!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a true symbol of spring! The Easter weekend has arrived and with it comes all sorts of egg hunts and church celebrations. While the mornings will start in the chilled 30s and low 40s (even frost come Sunday morning), afternoon highs will crest near 60 Saturday then mid 60s on Sunday. After that, the weather will vie for the title of “BEST OF CLASS” all of next week!

Tonight, skies will remain overcast with a chilled north wind keeping temperatures in the 40s much of the night. Select areas points north will fall into the upper 30s. Saturday will start mostly cloudy before the sun comes out for afternoon egg hunts. Highs will make 60. Saturday night skies will turn crystal clear and with a light wind and dry air in place lows will dip into the frosty low to mid 30s. Easter Sunday will feature a gloriously sunny sky. After a chilly start, highs will make the mid 60s.

Next week will feature the definition of perfect spring weather with refreshingly cool mornings then warm sunshiny afternoons. Lows in the 40s will give way to highs in the 70s. Nary a drop of rain is expected before next weekend.

