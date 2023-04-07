HerdBricks Project | Find out how you can own a piece of Herd history

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans of Marshall Athletics have the opportunity to purchase history as the new HerdBricks Project kicks off for Marshall Ballpark.

With the construction of the new on-campus Marshall University baseball facility underway, fans have the chance to put their personalized touch on the facility.

There are a variety of Brick Packages available for purchase with sizes varying from 4x8 and 8x8 for standard installed bricks, an 8x8 option for logo bricks and a 12x12 premium option, which will be produced on granite.

BricksRUs is the company creating bricks for the project.

The personalized bricks can include your name and a personalized message that can be inscribed on the brick.

Each Brick Package comes with one complimentary keepsake replica and a certificate of recognition. There are also display cases available for purchase on the site to showcase your keepsake replica at home or the office. There is also the opportunity to purchase additional keepsakes on the HerdBricks website.

Funds from the HerdBricks project will be matched, up to $500,000, by donor John Rulli and family. The bricks will be part of the Rulli Family Brick Plaza, which will be located outside the entrance, allowing Marshall alumni and supporters the chance to see their impact each time they visit the park.

For more information on HerdBricks, contact the Marshall Ballpark Brick Project at (855) 693-6662 or the Big Green Scholarship Foundation at (304) 696-3407.

