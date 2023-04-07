Hometown Hero | Rong Wang

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rong Wang, our latest Hometown Hero, grew up in China and only recently moved to the Cabell-Wayne area of our region.

While she’s still practicing her English, she’s also busy practicing a life devotion she’s holds dear to her.

Rong grew up in China with her family where they raised sick and homeless local animals and nursed them back to health. Growing up, Rong would constantly go out of her way to help animals, including venturing into sewer drains to rescue them.

Upon becoming an adult, she became a professional artist and has ever since used parts of the proceeds from her galleries to support local animal advocate organizations. She keeps just enough to cover her living expenses and the rest goes to help.

“I have enough to eat,” she said through an interpreter. “I want to use the rest to help small animals. Now that I have enough to feed myself, I can help.”

Now, Rong has already decided to bring that same incentive to help out animal organizations in our region. She has already planned to host a gallery this May 11 to raise money for the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter and she plans to do many more like it in the years to come.

Although Rong will protest that she hasn’t done enough yet to deserve a Hometown Hero, WSAZ’s Drew Narsutis said it’s clear to him that she has an unending quest to help out the animals in our region -- a quest that will keep helping the community for years to come.

