Man indicted in DUI-related crash that killed 2, injured two others
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabell County has been indicted on charges in connection with a head-on crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others.

A grand jury in Kanawha County indicted Andrew Wyrick, who’s in his mid-20s and from Culloden, for DUI causing death, negligent homicide and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened October 2022 on U.S. 60 in St. Albans.

Wyrick admitted to investigators that he had used a cannabis cartridge about 30 to 45 minutes before the wreck.

His next court hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. April 13.

