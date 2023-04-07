More people turning to apps to file taxes

While the tax codes may still be complicated, over the last decade filing your taxes has become much easier.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s that dreaded time of year: tax season.

In fact, a new survey shows more than half of people use apps or websites to file taxes, and that’s not all people are turning to apps for.

Shane Grady from Cricket Wireless joined Taylor on Studio 3 to talk about this survey, how people are using these apps, and how to make sure you’re safe online.

