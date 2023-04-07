Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Marcum Terrace

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 24 hours after a fatal shooting at Marcum Terrace in Huntington, neighbors say it’s unsettling that no arrests have been made, and they’re hoping this act of violence doesn’t lead to more.

Kairah Johnson is raising a couple children at Marcum Terrace.

“It’s just scary knowing people are getting killed, and it’s right next to where you live at,” Johnson said. “You just worry more about what’s coming next.”

Late Wednesday night, Huntington police say 41-year-old Jermaine Johnson, a grandfather, was shot there and died at a hospital.

Johnson says it’s heartbreaking.

“The person who got his life taken away has a family and kids,” she said.

Sharita Myers moved to Marcum Terrace from Virginia in October.

“We have cookouts, families and kids coming together,” Myers said. “You find out somebody got killed like right here at your back door. We’re scared.”

They say their biggest fear is that one of these bullets one day could harm one of the children.

“It’s very scary for the kids,” Johnson said. “Bullets have no names.”

Police have identified two men they say were present at the time of the shooting: Antonio Roland and Rafael Solomon. Police are asking them to come forward for questioning.

