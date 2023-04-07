Nightlocks being installed in all classrooms at Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County School District is finishing up the process of installing “Nightlocks” -- an addition Kim Cooper describes as an added layer of protection inside every classroom.

“This particular device kind of gives us a little bit more assurance that somebody’s not going to get through the door to our kids,” Cooper, assistant superintendent of Safety and Security at Cabell County Schools, said.

These Nightlocks are being installed inside every classroom throughout the Cabell County School District.

Cooper says this process has been a couple of years in the making. He says they wanted to make sure the added safety measure the district ended up choosing would meet the district’s needs, plus the requirements of first responders.

“When it’s used in conjunction with the door locking mechanism, it takes 2,000 pounds of pressure to actually bust through this door,” Tim Stewart, risk manager for Cabell County Schools, said.

Both Cooper and Stewart say this addition helps their school district stay one step ahead to make sure students and staff are safe in the classroom.

“Statistically speaking, in most cases, if a person has a nefarious reason to come into a building to do something bad-- once they encounter a door that’s locked or secured in some way, they move onto the next one. They’re just like water, they seek the path of least resistance,” Cooper said.

Cooper says all Nightlocks should be finished by Friday evening. They’ll do a walk-through following the completion and talk to each principal to make sure nothing has been missed.

