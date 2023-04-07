Pair indicted on first-degree murder charges in man’s shooting death

By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a man’s shooting death last year, according to Kanawha County court records.

Tyran Boisa Gray, of Detroit, and Cortini Ann Stovall, who’s in her late 20s and from Charleston, are accused in the death of Norman Sweeney, 49.

Sweeney was found shot and killed Sept. 9, 2022, in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston.

In addition, Gray was indicted for use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment, and prohibited use of a firearm.

Both Gray and Stovall are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. May 4 before Judge Carrie Webster.

For previous coverage:

Officers searching for man in connection with Charleston homicide investigation

