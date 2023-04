HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Panthers used a strong finish to beat Huntington High 10-2 Thursday night in Hamlin. They scored three times in the 5th inning and then ended it in the bottom of the sixth with a grand slam by Ryleigh Shull.

Lincoln County hosts Cabell Midland on Friday and here’s the highlights from the win.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.