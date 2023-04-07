Paul Cattermole of UK pop group S Club 7 dies at 46

Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.
Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.

The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that “it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” they said.

In a statement on social media, members of S Club 7 said they were “truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the band said.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched – like The Monkees – through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.K. hits including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” bubblegum pop classic “Reach” and ballad “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne.

Cattermole left the band the same year. In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Huntington shooting
Man dies in Huntington shooting
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Six home runs were hit between the two teams Wednesday night
Six HR’s were hit in MU/WVU baseball game
Fire crews respond to East Dupont Avenue in Glasgow Thursday, April 6.
Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow

Latest News

Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large
Portsmouth Mayor says establishing TIF zone could help create housing
Portsmouth Mayor says establishing TIF zone could help create housing
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Search in Massachusetts related to Harmony Montgomery case
Easter weekend on the rise!
First Warning Forecast
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis skips Good Friday at Colosseum in chilly Rome