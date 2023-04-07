Portsmouth Mayor says establishing TIF zone could help create downtown housing

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Portsmouth says a lack of affordable housing is an issue that must be addressed. Last week, Mayor Sean Dunne met with former mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley. The two spoke about how Cincinnati was able to transform its Over The Rhine neighborhood.

“We were able to speak about things that he was able to get done in Over The Rhine and how that could relate to Portsmouth,” Dunne said.

After that conversation with Cranley, Dunne says ideas began coming to mind. He says that the city could potentially establish a TIF zone that would allow the city to collect property tax revenue within the zone and put the money toward a specific purpose.

“That money from property tax revenue could be put toward subsidies for housing to incentivize different developers to come here to our city,” Dunne said.

Dunne believes it would parlay well with the events that already take place in downtown Portsmouth.

“We have a lot of fun events here in Portsmouth, and I think they would benefit from more people and one way to add people to these events is to add housing to our downtown,” Dunne said.

This spark of inspiration is only an idea for now, but the mayor says he looks forward to discussing its potential with other city officials.

“It’s something that we would need to hire a firm or municipal advisor to help set up. We would have to discuss it as a council to see if others are in agreement. There seems to be widespread agreement that there is a housing issue and our studies have shown that. Now, it’s about how we can address it,” Dunne said.

