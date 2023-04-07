Retro walking: the latest fitness trend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For many people, walking is one of the easiest, low-impact forms of exercise.

Every step can help increase one’s metabolism, strengthen our bodies, and relieve stress.

Another form of walking, however, can reap the same and more benefits that traditional forward walking can’t provide: walking backwards.

Retro-walking is a non-traditional form of movement that can help strengthen minds, muscles and joints.

Coach Chris joined Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about the many benefits of walking backwards!

