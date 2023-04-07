Retro walking: the latest fitness trend

For many people, walking is one of the easiest, low-impact forms of exercise.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For many people, walking is one of the easiest, low-impact forms of exercise.

Every step can help increase one’s metabolism, strengthen our bodies, and relieve stress.

Another form of walking, however, can reap the same and more benefits that traditional forward walking can’t provide: walking backwards.

Retro-walking is a non-traditional form of movement that can help strengthen minds, muscles and joints.

Coach Chris joined Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about the many benefits of walking backwards!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Huntington shooting
Man dies in Huntington shooting
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Woman faces charges in road rage incident involving motorcyclist
Six home runs were hit between the two teams Wednesday night
Six HR’s were hit in MU/WVU baseball game
Fire crews respond to East Dupont Avenue in Glasgow Thursday, April 6.
Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast
More people turning to apps to file taxes
More people turning to apps to file taxes
Mushroom bisque pasta
Mushroom bisque pasta
Connor Dale performs on Studio 3
Connor Dale performs on Studio 3