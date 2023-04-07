Woman indicted in deadly stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death in January has been indicted by a grand jury, according to Kanawha County Courthouse records.

Amber Kay Wymer, who’s in her early 40s and from Charleston, faces a first-degree murder charge.

Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston, died after the incident. It happened Jan. 5 in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.

Wymer’s next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. April 17 before Judge Kenneth Ballard.

