EKY organizations come together to host community egg hunt and supply giveaway

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Easter weekend brings countless Easter egg hunts throughout the region, but one Wolfe County event aims to help kids create fun memories all while ensuring their families have what they need to make ends meet.

Each year, hundreds of kids and their families attend the Easter egg hunt hosted by the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department and Red River Valley PTO.

“We want to make sure that all these kids in Eastern Kentucky and everywhere else have the same opportunity as kids in the big city,” said event organizer and president of the Hazel Green Food Project, Nicky Stacy.

Not only do kids in the area have the opportunity to win prizes, but their families also have the chance to pick up food or household items they may need.

“Things are really hard to come by right now with these prices and everything, so if we can help a family out with baby food or just baby wipes or just some household items, we’re happy to help,” Stacy said.

Those involved with the event say they’re not only helping to give back to what they refer to as a forgotten community, but they’re also offering families a sense of hope for a brighter tomorrow.

“I love the fact that the community pitches in. As you can tell, there’s probably 30 or 40 bicycles to give away, all kinds of giveaways for the kids, and that’s what its about; communities pitching in for our youth because these are the future. This is the future of our country,” said 89th District Representative Timmy Truett.

Stacy added that she hopes this tradition will continue to grow and benefit more families in the future.

“Our goal is to keep doing what we’re doing and to continue reaching those kids, and we want this to be a good memory when those kids look back on an Easter egg hunt where they have won something or just got to hang out with the fire department for a little while,” said Stacy.

Stacy said Saturday’s event was nearly three weeks in the making and brought in families from as far as Jessamine County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.