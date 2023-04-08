Herd SB streak is snapped

MONROE, La — The Marshall softball team won its fourth consecutive Sun Belt series with a Saturday doubleheader split. The Herd is 33-4, and 9-1 in the Sun Belt, tied at the top for the league’s lead.

The Herd defeated ULM 4-3 in a tight opener, before falling to the Warhawks 5-3 in the series finale.

Savannah Rice earned the win in the opener, Sydney Nester picked up her first save of the season in the same game.

Marshall’s program-record 23 game winning streak has been halted.

First Game: Marshall 4, ULM 3

Nester shut down the Warhawk rally in the 7th with the potential winning run at first base. The redshirt-senior forced a game-ending double play with Camryn Michallas touching third base before firing over the final out to Rielly Lucas to seal the one-run victory.

Marshall trailed entering the 5th after a two-run blast from ULM in the previous inning. The lead would not last long for the hosts as Brooklyn Ulrich hit her third home run of the season over the right field wall to promptly tie the game at two.

The Herd would tack on two more in the decisive 5th with RBI from Grace Chelemen and Bub Feringa.

Starter Savannah Rice gave up just three runs in 6.1 IP, striking out two in her ninth win of the year.

Alex Coleman had a bunt single on the game’s first pitch and scored the opening run in the 1st on Autumn Owen’s 58th run batted in of the year.

Second Game: ULM 5, Marshall 3

A trifecta of two-out hits from Lucas (Cabell Midland HS), Michallas (Huntington HS), and Abby Darnley (Buffalo HS) prompted a three-run Herd rally in the 4th.

ULM answered with a four-spot in the 5th to take a decisive 5-3 lead. The home rally started after a reviewed play that was upheld with a runner being called safe at the plate by obstruction.

Bri Godfrey led off the 7th with a single but appropriately a hard shot from Coleman was snagged to end the game.

