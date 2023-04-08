Herd Softball wins 22nd in a row

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s softball team had to wait a day before securing its 22nd win in a row in Monroe, Louisiana.

After leading 3-2 on Thursday against the Warhawks, rain suspended the game until Friday. Marshall picked up right where it left off as Grace Cheleman drove in two runs with a base hit when the game resumed and the Herd never looked back en route to a 13-2 win in 6 innings.

Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester had 8 strikeouts, and only gave up 2 hits as she picked up her 19th win of the season.

The Herd is now 32-3 overall and 8-0 in Sun Belt play.

Marshall and UL Monroe will play a doubleheader beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

