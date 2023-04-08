Kentucky teen drowns in Florida

The OCSO Marine Unit recovered the teen’s body in the Gulf waters.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSAZ) - A 13-year-old Kentucky teen drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS, and Fire Departments searched for the missing swimmer. The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife also assisted.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

