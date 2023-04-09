Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After roughly four weeks in the hospital, nine-year-old Saylor Page is back home in Huntington after a car wreck.

On March 12th, Saylor and her cheer-mate London were on thier way back from a cheer competition with their moms when a car rear-ended them at a red light.

All four were injured, with the girls suffering the most serious injuries.

So to welcome her back, friends and a family organized a sort of homecoming.

“Yes, very much because I miss her,” said Nylah Smith-Courts, a friend and classmate of Salyor. “I usually see her every day I go to school, but for the last four weeks, I haven’t seen her at school.”

Saylor’s mom Jocelyn Page said coming home to see their friends and family is exactly what they needed.

“To come back like this and see just how outpouring our community really is, it made me want to cry,” she said.

Saylor wasted no time saying hi to all the people she’s been missing giving them all hugs and thanking them for coming.

“They’re my best friends, and I care a lot about them,” she said.

Jocelyn said there is still a lot of healing to go. Saylor suffered bruised lungs and a lacerated liver, but once she gets past that, she’s confident Saylor will be cheerleading again in no time.

“Getting back to where she could be around her friends and school eventually is extremely important,” Jocelyn said. “Being around her friends is exactly what she’s needed.”

