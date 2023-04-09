Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately one half pound of suspected methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, and 5 grams of...
Drug investigation nets 4 arrests in Ky
The woman whose father donated the land to OU says she's extremely disappointed and saddened.
Ohio University designates Proctorville Center as surplus property
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Mobile home explosion sends woman to hospital with severe burns
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Several families came out to enjoy the event without fear of their children being overstimulated.
City of Pikeville celebrates Easter with sensory-safe egg hunt
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder