18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OCSO Marine Unit recovered the teen’s body in the Gulf waters.
Kentucky teen drowns in Florida
Police searching for three suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital
Teenager dies in Raceland crash
Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was injured after the shooting.
One injured after shooting

Latest News

The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Brown Landscape Management 4/7/23
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management