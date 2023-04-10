2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash

2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash
2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two elderly drivers were seriously injured Monday morning in a crash at the intersection of state Route 32 and state Route 143, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the wreck involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 76-year-old woman from Vincent and a Honda SUV driven by an 86-year-old man from New Haven.

Investigators say the SUV crossed into the path of the pickup truck, which was headed west on state Route 32 at the time.

Both of the victims were flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries, according to an OSHP news release.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Raceland crash
The OCSO Marine Unit recovered the teen’s body in the Gulf waters.
Kentucky teen drowns in Florida
Police searching for three suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
New RSV vaccines pending approval from FDA
New RSV vaccines pending approval from FDA
Hit-and-run accident involving ATV under investigation
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead