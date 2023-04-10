2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two elderly drivers were seriously injured Monday morning in a crash at the intersection of state Route 32 and state Route 143, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the wreck involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 76-year-old woman from Vincent and a Honda SUV driven by an 86-year-old man from New Haven.

Investigators say the SUV crossed into the path of the pickup truck, which was headed west on state Route 32 at the time.

Both of the victims were flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries, according to an OSHP news release.

