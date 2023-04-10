Fires visible throughout Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scenes of a pair of abandoned house fire in Huntington early Monday morning.

The first fire started just before 5 a.m. at an abandoned home in the 2600 block of 10th St. The fire also spread to the woods behind the home. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known. The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

A second fire started nearby at another abandoned house. No word if the two fires are connected.

The first fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned home (Sarah Bankston)

