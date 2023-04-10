Fires visible throughout Huntington

The second fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned home
The second fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned home(Sarah Bankston)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scenes of a pair of abandoned house fire in Huntington early Monday morning.

The first fire started just before 5 a.m. at an abandoned home in the 2600 block of 10th St. The fire also spread to the woods behind the home. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known. The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

A second fire started nearby at another abandoned house. No word if the two fires are connected.

The first fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned home
The first fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned home(Sarah Bankston)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OCSO Marine Unit recovered the teen’s body in the Gulf waters.
Kentucky teen drowns in Florida
Police searching for three suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital
The woman whose father donated the land to OU says she's extremely disappointed and saddened.
Ohio University designates Proctorville Center as surplus property
Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was injured after the shooting.
One injured after shooting

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Multiple departments fight brush fire
fwf
first warning forecast
Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was injured after the shooting.
One injured after shooting